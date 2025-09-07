Baltimore Ravens final injury report and depth chart: Who's playing tonight and who's not?
A look at Baltimore Ravens' final injury report and updated depth chart ahead of tonight’s game against Buffalo Bills.
The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (September 7) in their 2025 season-opener. Ahead of the game, the team has clearly listed out the final positions of a few injured players in terms of whether they will be taking on the field.
Here is the full and latest injury report, as is available on the official Ravens website:
Jaire Alexander
Cornerback
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Daniel Faalele
Guard
Injury: Illness
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Isaiah Likely
Tight-end
Injury: Foot
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Out
Patrick Ricard
Fullback
Injury: Fullback
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Out
Ruled out
As revealed by the latest Ravens injury report, Likely and Ricard have been ruled out of the team’s season-opener against the Bills for a few weeks. While Ricard has missed practices since August 14, Likely is out due to a foot injury he suffered early in the training camp season.
On the positive side, however, Alexander is ready to make his debut after undergoing surgery for knee repair. He came back on track after joining Thursday and Friday’s team practices. "I don't have a doubt," Alexander had said on Friday, as reported by the official Ravens website. "I'm excited to be out there playing with my guys."
After being placed on injured reserve, Bills is also back, despite having missed the first four games of this season. Top corner Christian Benford has returned to practice as Tre’Davois White becomes doubtful due to his injury this week. Maxwell Hairston, first-round pick for the Bills, was also placed on injured reserve/ designated following a knee injury. Keon Coleman suffered a groin injury in practice but hasn’t received any game designation as of yet.
Baltimore Ravens 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali
FB: Patrick Ricard
WR: Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester
LWR: DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker
RWR: Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace
TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
LT: Ronnie Stanley, Carson Vinson
LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock
RG: Daniel Faalele
RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom
Defense
LDE: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles
NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins
RDE: Broderick Washington
LOLB: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green
WLB: Trenton Simpson, Jake Hummel
MLB: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins
ROLB: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo
NB: Marlon Humphrey, Keyon Martin
LCB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie
SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane
FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery
RCB: Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa
Special Teams
K: Tyler Loop
P: Jordan Stout
H: Jordan Stout
KR: Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali
PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace
LS: Nick Moore