Baltimore Ravens final injury report and depth chart: Who's playing tonight and who's not?

The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (September 7) in their 2025 season-opener. Ahead of the game, the team has clearly listed out the final positions of a few injured players in terms of whether they will be taking on the field. Baltimore Ravens face the Buffalo Bills tonight.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here is the full and latest injury report, as is available on the official Ravens website:

Jaire Alexander

Cornerback

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Daniel Faalele

Guard

Injury: Illness

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Isaiah Likely

Tight-end

Injury: Foot

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Patrick Ricard

Fullback

Injury: Fullback

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Ruled out

As revealed by the latest Ravens injury report, Likely and Ricard have been ruled out of the team’s season-opener against the Bills for a few weeks. While Ricard has missed practices since August 14, Likely is out due to a foot injury he suffered early in the training camp season.

On the positive side, however, Alexander is ready to make his debut after undergoing surgery for knee repair. He came back on track after joining Thursday and Friday’s team practices. "I don't have a doubt," Alexander had said on Friday, as reported by the official Ravens website. "I'm excited to be out there playing with my guys."

After being placed on injured reserve, Bills is also back, despite having missed the first four games of this season. Top corner Christian Benford has returned to practice as Tre’Davois White becomes doubtful due to his injury this week. Maxwell Hairston, first-round pick for the Bills, was also placed on injured reserve/ designated following a knee injury. Keon Coleman suffered a groin injury in practice but hasn’t received any game designation as of yet.

Also Read: Micah Parsons injury update: Will Packers star play vs Lions tonight? Latest here

Baltimore Ravens 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush

RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR: Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester

LWR: DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker

RWR: Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace

TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Carson Vinson

LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock

RG: Daniel Faalele

RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom

Defense

LDE: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles

NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins

RDE: Broderick Washington

LOLB: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green

WLB: Trenton Simpson, Jake Hummel

MLB: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins

ROLB: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo

NB: Marlon Humphrey, Keyon Martin

LCB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane

FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery

RCB: Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa

Special Teams

K: Tyler Loop

P: Jordan Stout

H: Jordan Stout

KR: Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali

PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace

LS: Nick Moore