Tyler Bass injury update: Buffalo Bills release latest report; 6 players doubtful vs Ravens

Tyler Bass was the most surprising name that featured in the Buffalo Bills' latest injury report on Wednesday. The kicker is facing issues with the left hip/groin and is doubtful to play against the team's season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills kicks an extra point in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Getty Images via AFP)

The 28-year-old only played in the final preseason game and has been struggling with pelvic soreness for the entire summer. Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that he was limited in practice.

Five other names appeared on the injury report. Christian Benford, DeWayne Carter, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Tre’Davious White are the others.

Buffalo Bills injuries to monitor this week

K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin)

CB Christian Benford (groin)

DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles)

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle)

WR Keon Coleman (groin)

CB Tre’Davious White (groin)

Josh Allen ‘little anxious’ for Ravens game

Quarterback Josh Allen admitted that he is a ‘little anxious' ahead of the Ravens game.

“Yeah, just try to get hit,” the Buffalo Bills starter said, Wednesday. “That used to be part of my deal. My first couple of years, I’d ask for a quarterback run or at least try to get my pads set and feel like I’m back down the earth.”

“Just trusting the game plan, trusting my feet, getting a good warmup, trying to keep the heart rate down, listening to what I listen to, and just focus on executing,” he said of how he intends to ease into the game.

Allen skipped the preseason. He was, however, active during the training camp.

“There’s always an added extra bit of juice every first game of the year. I’ll be the first one to admit it,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, it’s just that first game, there is something special about it.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)