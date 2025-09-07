Micah Parsons injury update: Will Packers star play vs Lions tonight? Latest here

The Green Bay Packers left the NFL world in shock last week after managing to secure a highly lucrative deal with the Dallas Cowboys that made them give up Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for star linebacker Micah Parsons, arguably one of the league’s most solid defense players. Despite all the thrill and enthusiasm surrounding this trade, it seems that Parsons may not be able to debut this week due to an injury. Micah Parsons was listed as ‘Limited Participation in Practice’ on the Packers’ injury report.(AP)

Parsons’s injury

As per ESPN, Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, which landed him on the Packers’ injury report on Wednesday and Thursday. “I’m still ramping up," Parsons said on Thursday, as reported by USA Today. "It’s a process of getting ready for football (after) being out for six months. Obviously going through the tightness, the soreness. ... It's completely up to the coaches."

Some reports also stated that Parsons may need to get an epidural injection ahead of the season opener if he were to play. "We're just going to see about that," Parsons said on the matter, as reported by CBS Sports. "Right now, we just took the steroid pack that I got from the Cowboys last week, and we started that last week while I was getting treatment there. ... We finished the pack and hopefully that works plus treatment to get me back to 100 [percent]."

During his time with the Cowboys, Parsons had only missed four games in his four-year stint with the team due to a high ankle sprain. Soon after being traded off, he secured a four-year, $188 million deal, including $120 million guaranteed from the Packers.

Will Parsons play?

"We'll see how he responds every day," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a news conference. "You know, again, we're hopeful. But no guarantees." An official confirmation of Parsons’s involvement in Sunday’s game is still awaited.

As of Friday, Parsons was listed as ‘Limited Participation in Practice’ on the Packers’ injury report. The Packers are scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday (September 7).