Micah Parsons injury update: Will Packers star play vs Lions? Coach Matt LaFleur reveals

Micah Parsons injury update: Packers fans are suddenly concerned after it was revealed that recently acquired Micah Parsons is facing some injury issues and might miss the season-opener against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday said that the star edge rusher plans to test his ailing back in preparation for taking the field Sunday. Micah Parsons speaks to the media during a press conference, after being traded to the Green Bay Packers(Getty Images via AFP)

Parsons was listed as a limited participant on the team's first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. “We'll see. He's doing everything in his power. He's rehabbing hard. We've got to get through a couple of practices to see how he responds, but certainly hopeful,” LaFleur said.

Read More: Doctor gives damning verdict on Micah Parsons ahead of Week 1 clash vs Lions

The 26-year-old is battling a lower-back injury. Reports indicate he may need an epidural injection to manage sprained L4 and L5 facet joints, located in the lumbar spine and crucial for stability, bending, twisting, and rotation.

Despite the setback, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence that Parsons will be ready. He noted the team has held multiple meetings to integrate him quickly, and Parsons has shown no difficulty adapting.

“We’re extremely fortunate,” LaFleur said. “He’s got an extremely high football IQ. Just sitting down with him, I don’t think he’ll have any issues. He’s an extremely bright guy.”

Read More: ‘Micah Parsons trade didn’t surprise me': Seahawks' Lawrence blames NFL's ‘tricky situation’ for bombshell move

Micah Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks through the first 63 games of his career. He was the 12th overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 draft but did not want to play 2025 on his fifth-year option, claiming that owner Jerry Jones tried to go around his agent.

Jordan Love injury update

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who had surgery in mid-August on his left thumb, has been practicing. He is expected to be ready for the Lions game. Love passed for 3,389 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024.