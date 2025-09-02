‘Micah Parsons trade didn’t surprise me': Seahawks' Lawrence blames NFL's ‘tricky situation’ for bombshell move

After a contract holdout, the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons and Packers also agreed to a four-year, 188 million dollars contract, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Micah Parsons speaks to the media during a press conference.(Getty Images via AFP)

He also chose the No. 1 jersey, a number not worn in the regular season since team founder Curly Lambeau wore it in the 1925 and 1926 seasons.

Commenting on the trade, Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence revealed that he wasn't surprised by the move. Lawrence is also a former Dallas player and was teammates with Parsons.

Speaking to the Seahawks Wire, he said, "Shout out to Sleep Number. I thought it was a dream at first, the way that [Parsons trade] went down. I guess it wasn't a dream. It didn't surprise me, no. This league can be a tricky situation, the longer you're in it. It is what it is. I'm here in Seattle now, and my guy Micah Parsons is in Green Bay now. The only thing left for us to do is play football."

Parsons was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and was also named Defensive Rookie of the Year, earning four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections during his four seasons with the team.

Meanwhile, Parsons has maintained that he didn't think he 'would be traded'. He said, "I didn't think I would be traded. But that's the harsh reality."

Speaking on his move, he said, "I'm not even going to lie, there is a lot of expectations, and I'd be a fool to not think that there isn't expectations or there isn't pressure in the position that I'm stepping into. But then again, that's a blessing in itself, that means that they believe in me that much."