Micah Parsons brutally torn to shreds by Dallas Cowboys owner: 'We can win more games without him than we would have…'

With Micah Parsons forcing a trade move to Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has revealed that his team is better off defensively after the departure of All-Pro linebacker. Micah Parsons stands on the field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to the media, Jones said, "Our player that we got is outstanding. He’ll immediately start making plays for us when we get up there against those Philadelphia Eagles."

"But the most important thing is we really wanted to stop the run. And Micah’s a wonderful football player, but other teams threw the ball out quick and ran against us when we had him. They’re really emphasizing pass rush."

Speaking on his team's future without Parsons, he said, "This gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years while Micah has been here. We can win more games without him than we would have, had we gone the other route and signed Micah."

Meanwhile, Parsons also opened up on his move during a recent press conference. He stated, "I'm not even going to lie, there is a lot of expectations, and I'd be a fool to not think that there isn't expectations or there isn't pressure in the position that I'm stepping into."

"But then again, that's a blessing in itself, that means that they believe in me that much."

Speaking on his landing spot, he revaaled, "I didn't have any say. It was just, I would say I'm pretty lucky because I understand the rich history of the Packers. The fact that they had interest in me and understand they have a pretty tough team already in the NFC. I was pretty much geared up and ready to play them [Week 4] looking for revenge [the 2023 season Divisional Round loss]. Now, I'm on the other side to this rich history and get ready to play for these guys and suit up and play. I'm very excited."