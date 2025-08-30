Kenny Clark drops verdict on joining Dallas Cowboys in Micah Parsons trade: ‘How anybody else feels or…’

Kenny Clark was recently involved in a trade, where he joined Dallas Cowboys along with two first round picks. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons joined Green Bay Packers. Since the trade took place, the spotlight has been on Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler. Kenny Clark (97 in Green Bay Packers kit) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.(AP)

On Friday, Clark opened up on his recent move, and had a strong message for fans and experts. Speaking to The Athletic, he said, “Just watch the film. I don't do too much talking. My game speaks for itself. How anybody else feels or whatever the case may be, that’s not my concern. I’m here to play football and be a dawg. That’s what I do.”

"You’re getting a football player. You’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything. I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do," he added.

The Packers got Clark with the No. 27 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and the defensive tackler has bagged 417 tackles, 35.0 sacks, 12 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in a 140 regular-season games, during his nine-year stint at Green Bay. Clark also won Pro Bowl honors in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

During a press conference, Parsons also passed his verdict on his former team. He said, "The moment I got drafted, I had a second home, and they welcomed me. They opened their hearts out to me. They poured into me. That fan base is one of one, so thank you to the fan base."

"Thank you to all the players that I played with. I'm gonna miss my dog (Trevon Diggs). That's like a brother to me. There's a lot of people that I got close relationships with over there, and I'm gonna miss them regardless.

"I wish, you know, things didn't have to be like this. But I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm happy to be here, and I'm ready to win some games," he added.