Colorado, Deion Sanders unveil grand gesture for Shedeur, Travis Hunter amid NFL struggles - Watch

Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes unveiled a grand gesture for Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, and No. 2 Draft pick Travis Hunter ahead of their Division I NCAA game against Georgia Tech on Friday. The two NFL rookies' retired numbers were on display at Folsom Field. Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days (Getty Images via AFP)

The gesture comes as both Sanders and Hunter are struggling to find their place on the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars rosters, respectively. The former has been listed as QB3, with Joe Flacco set to start for the Browns in Week 1. The latter, on the other hand, is out with an injury.

Hunter, the two-way sensation, left an indelible mark during his time with the Buffaloes. Over 22 games, he showcased his versatility, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. His dual-role endurance, logging nearly 1,400 snaps in a season, earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Shedeur Sanders, now with the Browns, was the offensive engine for Colorado across 24 games. As the quarterback, he completed 651 of 907 passes, achieving an impressive 71.8% completion rate. His passing yards totaled 7,364, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt and 306.8 yards per game. Sanders threw 64 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Colorado paid tribute to the duo's time in its own way.

“I’ll never forget how they got within 22 points of beating BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Truly a performance for the ages,” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Hunter I get. He won a Heisman. Sanders tho? Colorado just wants to hope he sticks around,” another one added.

Colorado vs Georgia Tech

On Friday night, the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will meet for the first time ever on the football field. It's a chance for bragging rights nearly 35 years after the programs became forever linked in the days when split titles were possible, long before major college football shifted to a tournament.

(With AP inputs)