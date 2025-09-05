Eagles v Cowboys: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Clark's strong style statement at season opener

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players have begun to arrive in style for the first NFL game of the 2025 season. Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champion, take on Cowboys at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the game slated to begin at 8.20 pm ET. Jalen Hurts was the Super Bowl MVP when the Philadelphia Eagles won last season.(X/@Eagles)

Players arrive for the NFL season opener

Various clips shared by the official NFL handle showed players arriving for the game today.

Among them were George Pickens, who will make his debut with the Cowboys after his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was also spotted walking in, holding a case in his hand. A fist-bump and a wave later, he headed in for the game.

Their wide receiver DeVonta Smith brought the drip – dressed in a hat and suit. The NFL dubbed his pinstripe outfit an ‘elite fit’, and even commented that the hat went ‘crazy’.

Jalen Hurts, last time's Super Bowl MVP also made a stylish entry, wearing shades, carrying a water bottle and exuding confidence.

Kenny Clark, who went to the Dallas Cowboys from the Green Bay Packers, as part of the Micah Parsons trade, was also seen dressed in shorts and a tee, carrying some luggage.

Dak Prescott, the Cowboys QB, was also seen in a blue outfit, listening to some music ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Eagles WR AJ Brown meant ‘business’, appearing in a suit, sporting shades and carrying a bag.

Eagles vs Cowboys head to head

Eagles and Cowboys have played 132 games, including 4 postseasons matches. While the Eagles won 58 games, the Cowboys clinched victory in 74. Cowboys aim to rebound this season after a disappointing 7-10 campaign last time that ended their playoff dreams for the first time since 2020. Meanwhile, the Eagles are focused on the present as the reigning champions.

The Eagles vs Cowboys game will air nationally on NBC and can be streamed live on Peacock. It can also be seen on NFL+ (mobile/tablet only).