Kenny Clark reveals how he found out about being traded to the Cowboys for Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world last week when they decided to finalise a trade with the Green Bay Packers, which involved sending linebacker Micah Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round trade picks. This followed months of tussle between Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones over contract negotiations. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Kenny Clark comments

Although news of the trade left many shocked, none must have been more taken aback than Clark himself, who was getting his daughter some ice cream when he received the call. "I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me Schotty, and everybody, I just felt wanted. It's a blessing, I'm appreciative of it,” he revealed, as per the official Cowboys’ website.

ALSO READ| NFL legend Irvin regrets violently stabbing Dallas Cowboys teammate, reveals ‘It’s blood everywhere… I killed this man'

"No nonsense, you're going to get a dawg, somebody that's just all about football. I'm here to ball. I'm here to be my best self. I feel like when I'm my best self, there's nobody messing with me. That's what I bring to the table, I'm here to play my ass off."

When asked about how he’s settling into the team and what the road ahead looks like, Clark replied, “First and foremost, just establishing myself by how I play," Clark said. "And just being myself, establishing myself as a leader. I lead by example. I truly believe in being a pro and doing things the right way. I'm just excited to meet the guys, meet all those guys, and play with those guys and just break bread with them."

"When it all comes down to stopping the run, it's all about physicality and setting edges. I think as long as we're doing our job as a defense, it all takes 11. It takes all of us understanding how to stop the run, and it takes all of us holding each other accountable every day to know our responsibilities and play the run so we can rush the passer."

Career graph

Having spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, the three-time Pro Bowler has quite the legacy to leave behind. Over the run of his career, he has managed to build an 11.1% run stop rate and 14.2% run tackle rate, along with a 4% run stuff rate last season. With 35 career sacks and a high total of 7.5, it’s safe to say that many hopes are laid on his shoulders to help navigate and build the Cowboys’ defensive line.

ALSO READ| Dallas Cowboys rejected Micah Parsons trade offer from division rivals in staggering claim: ‘They called to see if…'

"I pride myself on being an all-around defensive tackle, but I'm primarily a nose tackle. That's my bread and butter…" Clark noted. “I can slide out to three in pass-rushing situations or whatever the case may be, but wherever they put me, I'm going to make plays. It's a historic franchise, I wouldn't want anything other than to be sitting here. I've got a chance to win a Super Bowl here, and that's all I could ask for. That's what I want to do, I want to bring a Super Bowl back to the Cowboys.”

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story