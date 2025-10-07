Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles running back recover from knee issue ahead of Giants game?

The Philadelphia Eagles listed Saquon Barkley as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, and the reason listed was a knee injury. But it looks like fans don't need to worry as according to reports, Barkley only had general soreness and is expected to play on Thursday night. Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown pass.(Getty Images via AFP)

Philadelphia already lost some key players and important coaches during the offseason. So they were expected to have a slow start. But they eased to a 4-0 start, before losing to Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Barkley hurt his knee against the Broncos. So when he didn't practice on Monday, fans began to question his absence.

There were also predictions that Barkley could get injured after he was on the cover of Madden NFL 26. Fans predicted the 'Madden curse'. Speaking on that, Barkely said, "Nah, I'm a believer in God. That's my mindset to be completely honest."

"I've had injuries before. I tore my knee. I stepped on a foot and rolled my ankle, was out for four to six weeks, and there was no curse then. That's just how life works. You're going to have your ups and downs. But my mindset [coming in] is work, do what I need to do, and the rest is in God's hands."

"Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL '99 Club' are both dreams come true," he said.

"I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26," he added.