Trevor Lawrence's wife brutally trolls Taylor Swift after Jaguars' 31-28 win vs Kansas City Chiefs

There was a viral moment after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 31-28 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and it involved Taylor Swift and Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence. After the win, Marissa reposted a fan's photo from the sidelines, which went viral. The fan hed a sign in the stands, which read, "Sorry Taylor, it's Trevor's era." Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the game.(Getty Images via AFP)

It was a jab at Swift's engagement to Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Their relationship has been a huge talking point lately, especially after their engagement.

Meanwhile, Trevor was in sensational form as he slipped twice int he backfield before scrambling into the end zone in what was the match-winning moment. He ended his night with 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception.

Speaking after the game, Lawrence, said, "Sheer panic on the ground. I was like, I gotta get up. And I was just gonna throw it out of bounds and stop the clock, but there was nobody really around me. So, I went and made a play."

Meanwhile, Jaguars star Travis Hunter said, "I was running my route. I went into motion, and then by the time I looked back, I’ve seen him on the ground. So I look back and I look back again. He was up running. I was like, ‘Oh, touchdown.'"