Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trevor Lawrence's wife brutally trolls Taylor Swift after Jaguars' 31-28 win vs Kansas City Chiefs

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 07:43 pm IST

It was a jab at Taylor Swift's engagement to Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Their relationship has been a huge talking point lately.

There was a viral moment after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 31-28 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and it involved Taylor Swift and Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence. After the win, Marissa reposted a fan's photo from the sidelines, which went viral. The fan hed a sign in the stands, which read, "Sorry Taylor, it's Trevor's era."

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the game.(Getty Images via AFP)
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the game.(Getty Images via AFP)

It was a jab at Swift's engagement to Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Their relationship has been a huge talking point lately, especially after their engagement.

Also Read: Trevor Lawrence gets special nickname after Jaguars' stunning last-minute TD vs Chiefs

Meanwhile, Trevor was in sensational form as he slipped twice int he backfield before scrambling into the end zone in what was the match-winning moment. He ended his night with 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception.

Speaking after the game, Lawrence, said, "Sheer panic on the ground. I was like, I gotta get up. And I was just gonna throw it out of bounds and stop the clock, but there was nobody really around me. So, I went and made a play."

Meanwhile, Jaguars star Travis Hunter said, "I was running my route. I went into motion, and then by the time I looked back, I’ve seen him on the ground. So I look back and I look back again. He was up running. I was like, ‘Oh, touchdown.'"

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Trevor Lawrence's wife brutally trolls Taylor Swift after Jaguars' 31-28 win vs Kansas City Chiefs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On