When will Joe Burrow make his comeback? Full injury history list of Cincinnati Bengals star

Joe Burrow has been out of action since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2, and he exited the game midway for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a Grade 3 injury and he underwent surgery. Burrow is expected to be absent for at least three months, but Fox Sports' Jay Glazer feels that it could be longer than that. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grimaces after being sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game.(AP)

More than three months?

“They’re saying three months, I don’t see three months being an actual timeline. I think more so [Burrow has] a chance [to return] if they make the playoffs, but only because it’s Joe Burrow. Somebody else, I’d say no. But he has that Mamba Mentality, maybe yes. It’s such a difficult injury to return from,” he said.

Joe Burrow's past injuries

Considered to be one of the best passers in NFL history, Burrow has also fallen victim to injuries plenty of times. He has also had two season-ending injuries in the past. In 2017, he got his first injury, a hand wrist fracture while playing for Ohio State and he missed the start of the season.

For the LSU Tigers in January 2020, he suffered a torn rib cartilage, but didn't miss any time. He played through the pain.

His first long-term injury came in his rookie NFL season. In Week 11, he sustained a torn ACL, PCL, MCL and also a partial meniscus tear. He returned to action for Cincinatti ni their 2021 season opener.

In 2021, he suffered a dislocated finger, but didn't miss any time. Then in February 2022, he sustained a MCL sprain and didn't miss time for it. He missed the remained of the 2023 season after Week 11, as he suffered a torn wrist ligament injury.