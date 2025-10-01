‘You got allegations of beating your wife…’: Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury blamed on ‘karma’ by ex-NFL star

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has been ruled out for the entire season after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Monday night. Hill dislocated his left knee and also tore multiple ligaments. He had surgery on Tuesday. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injuries his leg.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Speaking on The Arena: Gridiron, ex-NFL cornerback Aqib Talib had a brutal stance on Hill's season-ending, contributing it to 'karma'.

"These football Gods don’t play no games, they do not play games, they do not make mistakes. You got allegations of beating your wife… it’s karma," he said.

Hill has been accused of abusing his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro on eight different occasions, according to new divorce court documents. The documents were obtained by TMZ. It is also being alleged that Hill spat on her.

Vaccaro and Hill went public with their relationship in 2021 by posting videos on their YouTube accounts. They also got engaged that year in November and married next year in Texas.

Then, Hill filed for divorce in January 2024, but later called it a mistake. The case was dismissed next month, and the couple stayed together. They even welcomed their daughter, Capri, in the same year.

Then Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 7, a day after police were called to their home for reports of an 'assault in progress'.

The alleged divorce documents state that the abuse began in January 2024, two months after they got married. Vaccaro reportedly said that an argument over a postnuptial agreement at a guest house in Florida turned violent. She alleged that the NFL star pushed her on the floor and stood on her, before ripping her necklace off. The incident caused a cut and a bruise.

Hill's new lawyer told TMZ, "These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in court to present his evidence."