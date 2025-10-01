Deshaun Watson injury update: Timeline of Cleveland Browns quarterback's return

Heading into Week 5, the Cleveland Browns currently sit at 1-3 in the ongoing season. There are question marks over the quarterback position ahead of their fixture against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Joe Flacco has struggled, throwing only six interceptions so far. Meanwhile, rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders are expected to be called up. Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game.(Getty Images via AFP)

The quarterback worry is due to Deshaun Watson's injury. The former Pro Bowler is still recovering from multiple surgeries to fix a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season. He hasn't returned to practice yet.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently hinted that Watson could return earlier that expected. Speaking to Pro Football Talk, he said, "Deshaun’s doing a great job with his rehab, and that’s really where his focus is."

Watson is on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, and is eligible to have his 21-day practice window open from this week onwards. He is not expected to be ready until mid-October.

Browns' general manager Andrew Berry recently said, "The trade hasn't gone as we had hoped or anticipated. Hasn't gone how Deshaun has hoped or anticipated. I think certainly a big part of it is the stop-start with availability and that we never have gotten consistent performance at that position."

Watson began his NFL career with the Houstan Texas, picked in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He guided them to consecutive division titles in 2018 and 2019. he led the league in passing yards in 2020. He also bagged Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons as Houston's primary starter. Disagreements with the side and multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits saw Watson out of the entire 2021 season and he eventually was traded to the Browns in 2022. Watson signed a five-year contract, worth 230 million Dollars.