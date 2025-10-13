Fred Warner injury update: What happened to the 49er's linebacker? Here's the latest

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was seriously injured in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. He was carted off the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida with his right leg in air cast. San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Warner's right foot was stuck in the midst of a group of Tampa Bay players and got dragged along. In the process, the Warner's leg was twisted, in what seemed like a serious injury.

Here's the play where Warner was injured:

What Happened To Fred Warner? What We Know

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner seemed to have suffered an injury to his leg or knee. As of now, the 49ers have not provided an official update on the injured linebacker. However, it looks unlikely that Warner will return for the rest of the game against Tampa Bay. Prior to his departure halfway through the first quarter, Warner had just one tackle to his name.

He is currently being evaluated in the 49ers tent. This story will be updated an official update from 49ers come.

This season, the 49ers linebacker has made 28 solo tackles to go with two forced fumbles.

Fred Warner's Injury Big Blow To 49ers

The injury to Fred Warner, one of 49ers' key defensive players, is another addition to the team's long list of crucial players out injured. The 49ers are already waiting for the return of wide receiver George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall, along with their star quarterback, Brock Purdy.

With the offense seriously depleted, the 49ers won their last few games by a slight margin. While backup quarterback Mac Jones has shone in the last three weeks, it was the defense that kept their opponents at bay, making sure to keep enough of an edge to win games. Now, with Warner possibly out, the team's playoff hopes could be in serious jeopardy.