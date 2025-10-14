The Tennessee Titans have decided to sack head coach Brian Callahan on Monday. The move comes after the Titans had a 1-5 start to the season. With this, Callahan became the first NFL head coach to be ousted this season, as reported by the news agency AP. In their last match, the Titans endured a 20-10 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans did not immediately announce who would be the interim coach. Tennessee Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan after 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL season(Getty Images via AFP)

Brian Callahan fired

“After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans,” Chad Brinker, the Titans’ president of football operations, said in a statement.

“While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard,” the statement further added.

Hired last year

Callahan, then the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals, was hired by the Titans in January last year, as reported by news agency Reuters. The Titans had gone 3-14 last season under first-year coach Callahan, who is the son of former NFL coach Bill Callahan. The Titans will return to action on Sunday. They will next host their former Tennessee coach, Mike Vrabel, and his New England Patriots (4-2) at Nissan Stadium.

