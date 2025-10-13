LAS VEGAS — Geno Smith passed for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Devin White led a suffocating Raiders defense as Las Vegas defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-10 on Sunday. The Raiders end a 4-game skid by dominating on defense to beat the Titans 20-10

The Raiders ended a four-game skid, and the Titans missed an opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time since November of 2022, a 47-game stretch.

Neither of the struggling teams did much on offense. They combined for 451 yards.

Las Vegas won fairly easily despite pedestrian numbers from Smith and Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on a 3.3-yards-per-play average.

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the top overall pick in the NFL draft, was 26 of 38 for 222 yards. He connected with David Martin-Robinson for the second-year tight end's first career TD.

The Raiders set the tone in the first half, when they shut out the Titans. It was the first time Las Vegas has blanked an opponent in a half since the second half against New Orleans last Dec. 29.

The teams combined for 2.39 yards per play in the first half, the lowest since Baltimore and Jacksonville combined to average 1.80 on Oct. 24, 2011.

It didn't help the Titans that they lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the second quarter to a hamstring injury. He was coming off a five-catch, 131-yard performance a week ago at Arizona.

The day belonged to defense, at least on the Raiders' side.

White resembled the player who was a top defender for Tampa Bay earlier this decade, finishing with nine tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Raiders pressured Ward consistently and sacked him five times, including two by Maxx Crosby. He has a nine-game streak with at least one tackle for loss, the longest for a Raiders player since 2008. Jonah Laulu recorded his fourth sack in six games, the first Raiders defensive tackle to accomplish that since Bill Pickel in 1986.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons picked up another sack, extending his streak to three games.

Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll won his 171st game, moving him into a tie for 17th with Bill Parcells.

The Las Vegas Aces, who won their third WNBA championship in four years on Friday when they completed a four-game sweep of Phoenix, were honored before the game. They received a video tribute and lit the Al Davis memorial torch as fans roared. Davis' son, Mark, owns the Aces and Raiders.

Titans: K Joey Slye did not play. He was replaced by Matthew Wright, who was signed to the practice squad this week. ... OLB Femi Oladejo was injured in the third quarter.

Raiders: TE Brock Bowers missed his second game in a row. ... P AJ Cole played after getting injured the week before. ... RB Dylan Laube was hurt in the second half.

Titans: Host New England on Sunday.

Raiders: Visit AFC West rival Kansas City on Sunday.

