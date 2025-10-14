Jauan Jennings injury update: Will 49ers WR play in Week 7 amid 'broken rib' comment?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings left many in the NFL world shocked after revealing that he played the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with five broken ribs and ankle sprains, CBS Sports reported. After the San Francisco 49ers lost the game against the Buccaneers, fans are now wondering if Jennings will play in Week 7 for the 49ers or not. Jauan Jennings is tended to after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.(AP)

Jauan Jennings’s injuries

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 30-19, the wide receiver told the media that he played with multiple injuries.

"Playing with injuries, it's part of it," Jauan Jennings said. He said he had “high and low ankle sprains” as well as “five broken ribs”.

“You got shoulders at 20 per cent,” the wide receiver said. “You keep playing. Nobody cares. You keep playing. That's what we do".

As of now, the Week 7 injury report from the San Francisco 49ers is yet to come out, but The Athletic reports that it is unlikely that Jauan Jennings will play the upcoming match against the Atlanta Falcons.

Also Read: Tennessee Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan after 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL season

Jauan Jennings’s poor week 6 performance

As per CBS Sports, Jauan Jennings had limited participation in practice due to injuries. Undoubtedly, the lack of practice and injuries negatively impacted his game against the Buccaneers. He could make only one catch for seven yards, while quarterback (QB) Mac Jones achieved 347 passing yards during the game.

However, Jennings tried to convince that he was motivated to achieve the best results possible for his team. "I love pain. I wouldn't be playing this sport if I didn't. It's part of it,” he said after the defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You gotta enjoy every little thing that comes with it, and pain is one of those,” he concluded.

Also Read: NFL Week 7 full schedule: Who plays who on Thursday, Sunday and Monday?

FAQs:

1. What position does Jauan Jennings play for the San Francisco 49ers?

Jauan Jennings plays as a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers.

2. What was the final result of the match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 30-19.

3. What injuries does Jauan Jennings have?

Jauan Jennings revealed that he had five broken ribs and ankle sprains.