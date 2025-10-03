Why isn't Brock Purdy playing tonight? Latest on the San Francisco 49ers QB's toe injury

The San Francisco 49ers are without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, in the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to kick off Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Purdy's lingering turf toe injury, which he picked up in the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks, continues to bother him as he misses Week 5. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 25-year-old Iowa State alum has been in and out of the 49ers roster since picking up the toe, as well as a minor shoulder injury in Week 1. Purdy missed the Week 2 and Week 3 games, casting some immediate doubts on the 49ers' playoff hopes. However, in Week 4, he was surprisingly on the roster, despite the injury concerns, and featured heavily.

But that wasn't to last too long. Playing for the 49ers in Week 4, Purdy picked up soreness in his injured toe, which is keeping him out of the Week 5 game against the Rams on TNF. What's even more worrying for fans is that the nature of the injury and Purdy's potential return timeline continue to be in doubt.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, Brock Purdy featured heavily, completing 22 of 39 passing attempts with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Brock Purdy Reacts To Injury Concerns

Brock Purdy met with the press on Tuesday for a San Francisco 49ers media availability day. And inevitably, the questions surrounding the nature of his recovery from the turf toe came up. Purdy revealed that his condition has improved from what it was in Week 1, which prompted the team to start him on Week 4. However, he came up with some soreness from the Jaguars game, which is keeping him out of the Rams matchup.

"My toe's just a little sore from the game, but nowhere near as bad as after Seattle," he said.