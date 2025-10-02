Brock Purdy injury update: Will 49ers Quarterback start in Thursday night's game vs Rams? Here's latest update

The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 5 locked in a tight NFC West race, sharing a 3-1 record with the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks. With a Crucial divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, all eyes are on the status of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

According to USA Today, Purdy's status for today's game has finally been determined, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his toe and shoulder injuries, which he sustained in Week 1. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is ruled out for the crucial game against the Rams due to ongoing injuries. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Brock Purdy's game status after injury

The 49ers ruled out Purdy for today's game, delivering the disappointing news on Wednesday afternoon. The quarterback has been a regular fixture on the injury report since Week 1, when he first sustained toe and shoulder injuries.

Thursday's game will mark his third missed appearance of the 2025 season. While he played through the pain in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, concerns grew leading up to this game, especially after coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that Purdy was still feeling sore. Purdy then failed to participate in Tuesday and Wednesday's practice before the team ruled him out of the game, as reported by USA Today.

The 49ers are battered with injuries as Brandon Aiyuk remains out while he continues to recover from his torn ACL injury sustained in Week 7 last season. All-Pro tight end George Kittle was sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury during Week 1. In addition, Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are also set to miss tonight's game.

Who will start for the 49ers in tonight's game?

Mac Jones will start in place of Brock Purdy for the third time this season, having previously stepped in during Weeks 2 and 3, according to USA Today. Under Jones' leadership, the 49ers secured victories in both games, including a 26-21 road win against the New Orleans Saints and a narrow 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at home.