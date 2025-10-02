Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Danica Patrick slams NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny in 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Bhavika Rathore
Oct 02, 2025 08:39 pm IST

Danica Patrick expressed disapproval of Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, citing concerns about the choice for the high-profile event.

Danica Patrick voiced her disapproval of the idea of Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. In a recent comment on a post discussing the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Patrick expressed her concerns about the potential choice for the high-profile performance in Santa Clara, California, the setting for one of the biggest events in American television, as reported by The New York Post.

Danica Patrick criticized the selection of Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show.(AFP)

Danika Patrick rips into NFL over Bad Bunny for halftime decision

On X, the former race car driver wrote, "Oh fun. No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year … not just for sports.”

Moreover, she also re-posted a bizarre claim that Bad Bunny was a "demonic Marxist” who had been appointed to perform at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime platform, as reported by The New York Post. Patrick never shied away from sharing her political beliefs and leanings.
Despite not voting previously, she openly campaigned for US President Donald Trump in November as he got elected for another term.

Previously, the rapper cancelled his tour dates in America as he feared that his shows would be infiltrated by ICE agents. He told i-D magazine, "But there was the issue of — like, f‑‑‑ing ICE could be outside [my concerts]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

NFL executive defends Bad Bunny as performer for halftime

NFL Executive Jon Barker issued a statement, defending the league's decision to choose Bad Bunny as the performer of the halftime show. He stated, “Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage," as reported by The New York Post.

Barker added, "We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Following the announcement of Bad Bunny as the performer of the halftime show, the rapper said, “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
