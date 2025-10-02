San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams: How to watch Thursday's NFL game? Here's everything you need to know

The NFC West San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are in a battle for first place, along with the Seattle Seahawks, entering Week 5 tied at 3-1. The spotlight turns to SoFi Stadium this Thursday night, where the 49ers and Rams will face off in a high-stakes showdown that will break the deadlock for first place in their division. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams clash on October 2, 2025, in a crucial NFC West matchup at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's game, along with all the details to make sure fans don't miss a moment of the action.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game: Date and time

The 49ers will take on the LA Rams in a crucial NFC West matchup on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With both teams tied at 3-1, this game will determine who claims the top spot in the division. The coverage of the game will begin at 7 pm ET, and the game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, as reported by Yahoo! Sports.

How to watch 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game?

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for all NFL Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's highly anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams.

Amazon Prime Subscription costs $15 per month or $139 annually, though discounts are available for students and individuals on qualified government assistance. New users can also try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. Alternatively, for those interested in streaming only, a separate Prime Video subscription is available for $9 per month, without the additional benefits of a full Prime membership.

Prime Video allows fans to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes.

NFL Week 5 schedule

Note: All times Eastern

Thursday, October 2, 2025

San Francisco 49ers vs. L.A. Rams: (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Net, NFL+)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m.(CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, October 6, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)