Stephen A Smith shreds Browns over QB decision as Shedeur Sanders' saga turns ugly

The Cleveland Browns' QB struggles have been a well-covered episode at the start of the NFL season. It is receiving even more attention because Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders' involvement in it. Shedeur Sanders of Cleveland Browns looks on against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Notably, the Browns decided to remove their starting QB Joe Flacco from QB1 duties and promoted Dillon Gabriel for the role. Despite many anticipating that Shedeur Sanders would be Gabriel's backup, that role was given to Joe Flacco, keeping Sanders at QB3.

Among those who seemed to be deeply disappointed with the Browns' decision was ESPN's top host, Stephen A Smith. Smith addressed the Browns' Shedeur Sanders decision on The Stephen Smith Show and shredded the franchise for not making Shedeur Sanders the QB2.

He said: Why you got Joe Flacco and QB2 when you know it should be Shedeur Sanders? See, this is the stuff that makes you think for a second and say, you know what? Politics, politics, politics.

"Because Joe Flacco is a stopgap for the young thoroughbreds coming in and making room for them, and he doesn't mind serving a role as mentor and all of that stuff because Father Time catches up to all of us, and he's no longer what he used to be, and so that's just the way that it's going to go," he added. "We all know this."

Shedeur Sanders ‘Breaks Silence’ On Browns Decision

On Wednesday, Shedeur Sanders spoke to the press inside the Cleveland Browns locker room about the Browns' decision to promote Gabriel to QB1 and keep him as QB2. Instead of commenting on the issue, Sanders put on a mime act that was described as "awkward" in many media reports. He spoke, but nothing was audible, as he deliberately did not make any sound.

Many are interpreting the mime act as an act of defense, especially given the recent backlash his comments have made. Notably, former NFL coach and analyst Rex Ryan slammed the 23-year-old for speaking "too much." The comments hit Sanders hard, and his mother, Pliar, came out in his defense, slamming Ryan as "evil.