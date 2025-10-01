Joe Flacco benched: Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns in London, coach Stefanski confirms major change

The Cleveland Browns are making a major change at quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday, October 1, that rookie Dillon Gabriel will start Sunday’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran Joe Flacco will move to the backup role. Joe Flacco benched as rookie Dillon Gabriel named Browns’ starting QB in London(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Flacco benched for Gabriel

Flacco, 39, started Cleveland’s first four games of the season, but has struggled. He has thrown six interceptions, including two in the first half of last weekend’s 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. His eight turnovers overall are the most in the NFL, and his 27.0 QBR puts him above Tennessee rookie Cam Ward, ESPN reported.

Stefanski said the move was his call. “It’s what’s best for the football team,” he told reporters, adding that Gabriel has been preparing for this opportunity since training camp.

Gabriel, 24, was selected by Cleveland in the third round of April’s draft. He had a record-setting college career across UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, with 63 starts and 189 total touchdowns. His 155 passing touchdowns tied Case Keenum for the most in FBS history.

Stefanski picks Gabriel as starting QB

The rookie had already seen brief action in two games this season, finishing the final series against both the Ravens in Week 2 and the Lions in Week 4. Now, he will be the 41st different starting quarterback for the Browns since the franchise returned to the league in 1999, more than any other team in that span.

“From the second he’s been here, he’s been working very hard,” Stefanski said. “He’s a very intelligent young man. He’s done a nice job throughout practice. And obviously now feel like he’s ready to go as a starter.”

What’s next for Cleveland?

Gabriel becomes the first quarterback to make his NFL debut start in an international game and will lead an offense averaging just 14 points per game, the second-lowest in the league, per ESPN.

Flacco, the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, rejoined Cleveland on a one-year, $4 million deal after spending 2024 with the Colts. He emerged ahead of Kenny Pickett, who was later traded to the Raiders, and rookie Shedeur Sanders, who remains the No. 3 quarterback.

FAQs

Why did the Browns bench Joe Flacco?

Flacco has thrown six interceptions and eight turnovers in four games, contributing to Cleveland’s 1–3 start.

Who is Dillon Gabriel?

Gabriel is a rookie quarterback drafted by Cleveland in the third round. He set FBS records with 63 starts and 155 passing touchdowns.

When will Gabriel make his first start?

He will debut Sunday, October 5, in London against the Minnesota Vikings.