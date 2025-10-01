Deion Sanders' cryptic verdict on Dillon Gabriel as Browns snub Shedeur for him, ‘Cotton…’

Shedeur Sanders' decision not to join the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL draft and choosing the Browns instead has Cleveland Browns instead has come back to haunt the rookie QB. Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders. (AFP and AP)

Ravens wanted to draft Coach Prime Deion Sanders' youngest son, but the Shedeur didn't want to join the Ravens because starting ahead of Lamar Jackson looked like an uphill task then. But now, with Jackson injured, Shedeur could have started for the Ravens, had he joined them.

What's worse, the QB was on the verge of a possible start at the Browns after their QB1 Joe Flacco was removed from the QB duties owing to his poor form. But head coach Kevin Stefanski and the team management decided to go with Dillon Gabriel as QB making Sanders the backup.

Despite past decisions coming back to haunt the 23-year-old and the possibility of a start for the Browns in the regular season looking bleak, Sanders seems all focused on levelling up his game. On Tuesday, he shared photos from Browns fellow rookie QB, Quinshon Judkins, seemingly all focused on a potential opportunity.

And Coach Prime has nothing but encouragement for his son. Deion Sanders commented on Shedeur's Instagram post and left a cryptic 2-word message for his son. It read: “cotton candy.”

While it was not immediately clear what Deion Sanders meant by "cotton candy", social media speculated that he implied that Dillon Gabriel is like a cotton candy - fluffy and attractive from the outside, but in reality, only a few ounces of colored sugar.

Shedeur Sanders' Mother Slams Ex-NFL Coach

Shedeur Sanders' mother, Pilar Sanders, slammed former NFL coach and analyst Rex Ryan for his comments about Shedeur on ESPN. Ryan called Shedeur an "embarrassment" on live TV and said that he "runs his mouth" a little too much to his liking.

Pilar Sanders was quick to rebuff Rex Ryan for his comments about his son. She said Ryan has " impotent, cancerous, envious energy."

"To young Athletes and Football fans - This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like," she wrote in an Instagram post. "This type of Evile[sic] goes waaay back - you can cut it with a knife- embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has.

"What and who does he really represent? "Its' family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. "There's no room for this type in sports.