Shedeur Sanders ‘running his mouth’ amid Browns' woes; ex-coach goes after star QB

Shedeur Sanders is getting attention whether he plays or not. The Browns used a fifth round pick to draft him. On ESPN's "Get Up" Monday, Rex Ryan criticized Sanders. Sanders was asked if he felt ready to start in the NFL. He said yes. Ryan responded by saying Sanders is "running his mouth" and should be working at the facility. There is no evidence Sanders has missed practice or is not preparing. Ryan’s comments appeared personal and lacked basis.(Getty Images via AFP)

The segment started as a discussion about whether the Browns should bench Joe Flacco. If that happens, Dillon Gabriel would likely start. Sanders would stay as the third option.

Sanders answered a direct question. If the Browns do not want him speaking, their public relations team can handle that.

The Browns have several on field problems. Flacco’s play, the offensive line, and the receivers are all underperforming. Sanders' comments are not a major issue inside the team.

If neither Flacco nor Gabriel play well, Sanders could get a start this season.

Cleveland has two first round picks in 2026. One could be used on a quarterback. That makes it reasonable to evaluate Gabriel and Sanders now. If Sanders plays well, the criticism may stop. If not, the discussion will continue.

Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, 144th overall. He is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He had a strong college career at Colorado.

In the preseason, Sanders went 14 of 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. That performance raised expectations, according to Mirror report.

Despite that, Sanders is behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart. His chances to play are unclear.

The Browns quarterback group is under scrutiny. Flacco is 40 years old and has struggled. He is near the bottom of the league in passer rating. He has thrown six interceptions and only two touchdowns. The offense ranks among the league’s worst.