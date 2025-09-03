Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel could start soon; Browns insider delivers bad news to Joe Flacco

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are in a close contest with Cleveland Browns starter Joe Flacco. An insider revealed Kevin Stefanski and co's quarterback strategy only days before the team locks horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, and Flacco, at 40, has everything to lose. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12 and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throw during a practice (AP)

This comes after the Browns cleared their QB room by trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and releasing Tyler Huntley. Gabriel was announced as the team's backup quarterback and Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is No. 3.

Who starts for the Browns? Joe Flacco, obviously.

Joe Flacco gets bad news

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed that Cleveland may be quick to pull Flacco if he struggles to start.

“The Browns will start Joe Flacco for as long as he’s operating the offense effectively and winning games. But if he’s turning the ball over or taking sacks, the Browns will hand the reins to Gabriel without hesitation. They loved what they saw of Gabriel in camp and preseason games, and won’t hesitate to start him even if it’s early in the season,” she wrote.

Cabot further added that Sanders, a fifth-round pick this year, will also have a shot to prove himself.

"As for Sanders, he’ll also get some live action this season, but probably not until later in the season when he’s more seasoned." The 23-year-old recorded a 17 of 29 (58.6%) completion rate in the preseason, registering 152 passing yards for two touchdowns. He had 19 rushing yards and was sacked seven times.

Coach Stefanski is eager to see how Sanders can help. “Productive player, good size, runs hard, but we’ve got to get him in here and see how he does,” he said. "The tape’s good.”

Meanwhile, the Browns added a familiar fourth QB, signing veteran Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. He was waived by Kansas City. Zappe started Cleveland's final game last season. He's No. 4 behind Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.