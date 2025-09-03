Did Jordon Hudson wear Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl ring at UNC debut? Here's the truth

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, became the center of attention during his coaching debut at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on September 1. Hudson, a former cheerleader and pageant queen, showed up to support Belichick while wearing a noticeable ring on her left hand. Jordon Hudson spotted wearing a big ring.(Instagram/jordon)

The sight quickly sparked questions online. Many viewers wondered if Hudson had borrowed one of Belichick’s six Super Bowl rings from his time as head coach of the New England Patriots.

What was the ring?

Hudson wore Tar Heel blue with a white tank top and blue snakeskin pants while cheering from a box at the game. When cameras showed her celebrating a touchdown, the big ring on her finger caught attention and started speculation.

However, PEOPLE later confirmed that the piece of jewelry was not from Belichick’s famous collection. Instead, it was Hudson’s own college cheerleading championship ring. She earned it while competing with Bridgewater State University, where her team won the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Hudson has been mistaken for wearing one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings. Back in February at the NFL Honors event, she faced similar rumors after being photographed alongside Belichick. At the time, she clarified the confusion by reposting a picture on Instagram and tagging her BSU cheerleading team, making it clear the ring was her own.

Strong support for Belichick

Hudson has been a strong presence by Belichick’s side as he begins his new chapter at UNC. Earlier this year, she joined him on the field during a practice event and also promoted his Hulu docuseries announcement on social media.

There were even reports in April that Hudson was banned from UNC football facilities. But the university later denied the claims, stating she is welcome and continues to assist Belichick with publicity duties.

Despite online chatter, UNC players have said that Hudson’s presence is not a distraction to the team. For now, her role remains supportive as Belichick starts his first college football season after decades in the NFL. The couple keeps making headlines for their big age gap; Jordan is 24, while Belichick is 73.

FAQs

1. Was Jordon Hudson wearing one of Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl rings?

No, the ring she wore was her college cheerleading championship ring, not one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings.

2. Where did Jordon Hudson get the ring from?

She earned it while cheering for Bridgewater State University, which won the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021.

3. Why did people think it was Belichick’s ring?

The ring was very large and flashy, which made fans believe it might be one of Belichick’s famous Super Bowl rings.