Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Michael Jordan cheers with Roy Williams and Lawrence Taylor as UNC scores first TD of Bill Belichick era- Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:09 am IST

Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, and Lawrence Williams watched Bill Belichick’s coaching debut at UNC, cheering as the Tar Heels scored their first touchdown.

NBA legend Michael Jordan was joined by legendary basketball coach Roy Williams and former NFL linebacker Lawrence Williams as they gathered in Chapel Hill to witness Bill Belichick make his debut as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick watches as his team warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU,(AP)

As the North Carolina scored their first touchdown of the Bill Belichick era- a perfectly executed drive- Jordan, Williams and Lawrence, who were in the same box, cheered on. All of them are NCU alum.

Here's the video:

This story is being updated.

