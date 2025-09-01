Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson: What's the age gap between controversial couple?

Bill Belichick’s relationship with a much younger Jordon Hudson has been the topic of public speculation ever since the pair went public with their romance back in 2024. As a six-time Super Bowl winner, Belichick had enough credits to his name before joining as head coach at the University of Northern California (UNC). Despite this, all public attention has been focused on the wide age gap he shares with his girlfriend. Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans.(AP)

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson age difference

Born on April 16, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, Belichick is currently 73 years old, per Sporting News. Hudson, on the other hand, is 24 years old as she was born on March 5, 2001. This puts a solid 48-year age gap between the pair, a contrast that has often left many shocked.

The couple, however, seems unbothered by all the speculation and often pokes fun at the stigma themselves. As reported by People, they recently filed a trademark application with TCE Rights Management for the term “gold digger” to be used in a jewellery brand - a direct jab at all the controversies surrounding their relationship.

“Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson plan on using 'Gold Digger' as the brand name for an upcoming line of jewelry and key chains, per @darrenrovell 😅” The Sporting News shared on X.

Controversy surrounding Jordon Hudson

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Hudson was banned from UNC training grounds. However, the college refuted the claims in a May statement to Us Weekly, saying, “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.”

“Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University,” the statement added.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta