Nashville Fire: Blaze erupts near Santa's Pub on Bransford Avenue - Videos

A fire erupted near Santa's Pub on Bransford Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Videos shared from the scene of the fire showed thick, black smoke rising up in the air, which was visible from across the city. Representational image.(Unsplash)

According to News Channel 5, Nashville, a pile of shrubs at the All-Star Recycling facility near the pub caught fire. The exact location of the fire was 460 Craighead Street. Firefighters are battling the blaze and said that no structures are threatened, officials said.

The Tennessean reported that the fire call was received by the Nashville Fire Department at 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Craig Street is located in North Nashville, Tennessee, near Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.