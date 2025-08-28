Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nashville Fire: Blaze erupts near Santa's Pub on Bransford Avenue - Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 05:12 am IST

A fire broke out near Santa's Pub in Nashville, sending thick black smoke across the city. Cause and possible injuries remain unclear.

A fire erupted near Santa's Pub on Bransford Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Videos shared from the scene of the fire showed thick, black smoke rising up in the air, which was visible from across the city.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

According to News Channel 5, Nashville, a pile of shrubs at the All-Star Recycling facility near the pub caught fire. The exact location of the fire was 460 Craighead Street. Firefighters are battling the blaze and said that no structures are threatened, officials said.

The Tennessean reported that the fire call was received by the Nashville Fire Department at 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Craig Street is located in North Nashville, Tennessee, near Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Nashville Fire: Blaze erupts near Santa's Pub on Bransford Avenue - Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On