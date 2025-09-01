Bill Belichick's University of North Carolina contract: Full salary, incentives and buyout amount

Bill Belichick's career move to college football as head coach of the University of North Carolina (UNC) took many by shock. Given his stellar career with six Super Bowl wins, many were interested to see how he would proceed in the last few legs of his career. File photo of Bill Belichick(AP)

Bill Belichick's 5-year UNC contract

According to Sporting News, Belichick and UNC agreed to a five-year deal worth $10 million per season, which includes $1 million as a base amount and $9 million as “supplemental income.” He is also listed to earn certain conditional incentives based on performance, such as $150,000 for eight wins, extended up to $50,000 for every additional win up to 12 victories.

Other possible incentives in this deal include:

• $200,000 for a conference championship appearance

• $300,000 for winning the conference championship

• $150,000 for every non-CFP bowl gam appearance

• $350,000 for appearing in any of the following: Pop-Tarts Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, or the Duke Mayo Bowl

• $750,000 for appearing in the College Football Playoff with an additional $250,000 per round, leading to a potential $1.75 million incentive for winning the CFP

Buyout amount

As per the buyout clause in Belichick’s contract, the amount was listed as $10 million until June 1, 2025. Now that amount has dropped to $1 million, which is a modest amount for any professional team to spend.

As per Front Office Sports, here are the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football:

· Kirby Smart (Georgia): $13 million

· Ryan Day (Ohio State): $12.5 million

· Dabo Swinney (Clemson): $11.5 million

· Dan Lanning (Oregon): $11 million

· Deion Sanders (Colorado): $10.8 million

· Steve Sarkisian (Texas): $10.8 million

· Kalen DeBoer (Alabama): $10.25 million

· Lincoln Riley (USC): $10.2 million

· Bill Belichick (North Carolina): $10 million

· Brian Kelley (LSU): $9.9 million

Belichick currently occupies the ninth spot on the list of highest-paid college football coaches.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta