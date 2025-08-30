Deion Sanders uses sideline toilet at Colorado opener after cancer surgery

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been working to remove the stigma around incontinence and bladder problems after having his cancerous bladder removed in May, as reported by USA Today. Head coach Deion Sanders talked about needing a portable toilet on the sideline during games this season.(Getty Images via AFP)

He has even talked about needing a portable toilet on the sideline during games this season.

On Friday, Aug. 29, it was clear he was serious. A Colorado official said the black tented box near the 20-yard line is Sanders’ bathroom if he needs it during Friday night’s opener against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.

"I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game?” Sanders told former NFL receiver Michael Irvin in a July interview. “What if there’s a long quarter? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a Porta Potty for the sideline.”

Sanders’ neobladder requires more frequent breaks

Sanders, 58, had his bladder replaced with a neobladder built from his small intestine. It is smaller than a normal bladder, so he has to urinate more often.

That honesty led to a new partnership. The sideline portable restroom was sponsored by Depend, the incontinence brand Sanders has backed since his surgery. For him, the deal was never about covering struggles, but about showing strength.

In August, he pushed that message again: “Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING.”

Also Read: Colorado, Deion Sanders unveil grand gesture for Shedeur, Travis Hunter amid NFL struggles - Watch

Sanders leads Colorado through transition after illness

This year is also Sanders’ third season at Colorado, but it brings change. Without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders or star Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes are in transition. Transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter takes over, ready to lead under Sanders’ fiery coaching. Yet, beyond schemes and plays, the bigger story is Sanders himself. Coaching so soon after a serious illness is nothing short of remarkable. His place on the sideline shows not only survival, but defiance. For Colorado, it proves they can depend on him in more than one way.

This is Sanders’ third year at Colorado after going 9-4 last season and 4-8 in 2023.