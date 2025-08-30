Karrueche Tran relationship history as actor appears to confirm Deion Sanders dating rumors

Actor Karrueche Tran appeared to confirm rumors of her dating NFL legend Deion Sanders, after she was seen in a video, last month, crying at his bedside in the hospital, when the Colorado coach was undergoing bladder removal surgery. Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran were first linked in July when the latter was seen crying at Sanders' bedside.(Instagram/karrueche)

The Claws star appeared on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast where she gushed that she was ‘having fun’ dating. “Is she dating right now?,” Ryan asked of Tran, adding, "I saw that you took a liking into football recently.”

Here's a look at Karrueche Tran's past relationships amid dating rumors.

Karrueche Tran past relationships

Victor Cruz, who played for the New York Giants, dated Tran. The two made the relationship public in December 2017 and parted ways three years after. At the time, E! News reported that the couple couldn't overcome long-distance.

While, in 2022, there were rumors that Tran was dating rapper Quavo, she shut it down with a simple “No, we are not.”

Tran was also linked with Rob Kardashian, soccer player Memphis Depay, John Wall and Ray J. She also dated Chris Brown, but it ended bitterly, with Tran filing a restraining order against him.

What Karrueche Tran said

Tran, with a smirk, replied “Oh, he took it there!”. Her friend, and fellow actor, Christina Milian, who was also there on the podcast, quipped “Hey girl! Touchdown!”

Tran then continued, “Yeah, I’m dating. If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.” The 37-year-old continued, “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And, so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, child, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy. So, yeah, I’m in a good place.”

“I’m getting older, so I’m ready to slow down and look for something real,” she concluded. Notably, Sanders was not mentioned by name in the conversation and neither has the 58-year-old former NFL player nor the actor officially confirmed their relationship.

Sanders and Tran were first linked in July when the latter was seen crying at Sanders' bedside. Tran held Sanders' hand as he was moved to the operating room. Sanders' bladder was removed after doctors had found a cancerous tumor in May. The former pro footballer has been quiet about his personal life. When asked about rumors of him dating Tran, on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast last month, Sanders dodged the question.

Sanders was with TV producer Tracey Edmonds, his fiancée, for 12 years, before they split in December 2023.