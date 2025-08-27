Deion Sanders' big revelation on Shilo's future after Tampa release: 'The plans...'

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media ahead of his team's college football season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on August 29. Inevitably, Coach Prime was asked about his sons, Shilo and Shedeur. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.(AP)

Shilo, in particular, has been the center of media attention after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few months after being signed as a free agent. What's worse, the waiver came after a personal foul by Shilo on Buffalo Bills TE Zach Davidson. But Shedeur, to Coach Prime's relief, made it to the Cleveland Browns' 53-man squad.

As Deion Sanders was answering questions about Colorado's season opener on Saturday, he faced questions about his sons. He revealed that while the family is "praying" that Shilo finds another team, they are also prepared if it does not happen. The senior Sanders revealed that if not on the football field, Shilo will pursue something off it.

"We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward for what he's going to do next," Coach Prime said.

"Shilo is a man of many talents... He's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight," he added. "All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have. And y'all know what I mean."

Also read: Antonio Brown slams Deion Sanders' sons after Shilo's Buccaneers release: ‘They will repay’

Deion Sanders Named Browns QB3

Much to the happiness of Coach Prime, on Monday, his youngest son, Shedeur, was named QB3 for the Cleveland Browns as the franchise announced its 53-man roster. Shedeur was picked by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft as the 144th overall.

Despite being QB3, Shedeur Sanders is expected to get significant game time in the 2025-26 regular season owing to the Browns' thin QB roster. Cleveland released quarterback Tyler Huntley and traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. it means that they will be entering the regular season with three quarterbacks, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.