Shedeur Sanders gets an unexpected 2-step promotion within 24 hours; Browns makes massive moves

Shedeur Sanders just moved up the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart without even taking a snap. Following the release of Tyler Huntley and the trade of Kenny Pickett, rookie Shedeur Sanders has risen to QB3 on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart. (Photo by Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The rookie quarterback, who spent much of the summer battling to be Cleveland’s backup, suddenly finds himself climbing two spots in less than 24 hours.

Sanders climbs depth chart after surprise cuts

On Sunday, the Browns released Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley. By Monday evening, they had dealt veteran Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, considering head coach Kevin Stefanski had previously said he intended to carry four quarterbacks into the regular season.

That plan is now out the window, and Sanders is reaping the benefits.

With those two moves, Cleveland’s depth chart now looks drastically thinner. It currently features just three active quarterbacks: veteran Joe Flacco, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders. Deshaun Watson remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a re-ruptured Achilles tendon that required a second surgery in January.

Flacco, the 18-year NFL veteran, has already been named the Week 1 starter. Gabriel, a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, showed steadier play across his two preseason outings and had been considered the frontrunner for the QB2 role. Sanders, taken in the fifth round, had been buried on the depth chart as QB4 just a couple of weeks ago.

Sanders’ rollercoaster preseason

Sanders gave fans a glimpse of his potential in the preseason opener, when he was thrust into action with Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel unavailable. The Colorado product completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30–10 win over the Panthers.

But an oblique injury in practice kept him sidelined against the Eagles, and his return against the Rams didn’t move the needle. By the time training camp wrapped, Sanders was still sitting behind Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel.

The sudden departures of Huntley and Pickett have now catapulted him into the QB3 role. Still, Flacco’s job as a starter is secure for now, and Gabriel remains ahead of him in the pecking order.