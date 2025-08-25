Shedeur Sanders treatment to get Browns coach Stefanski fired? Fans up in arms after Rams game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was replaced by rookie Tyler Huntley to run the two-minute offensive to close out the Saturday game against the Los Angeles Rams, which they won 19-17. Coach Kevin Stefanski, after the game, explained that Sanders was healthy when he was swapped out, attracting a lot of ire from fans. Coach Kevin Stefanski also responded to the theories circulating about his treatment of Shedeur Sanders.(Getty Images via AFP)

Some felt that there were attempts to sabotage Shedeur, who was sacked five times when he played against the Rams, given that Huntley is not expected to make it to the Browns' roster. “If you needed proof of what Stefanski thinks of Shedeur, this is it,” a person said on X, sharing a clip of the coach's post-game statements.

Hindustan Times has not been able to verify these fan claims about coach Stefanski.

Calls to fire coach Stefanski rise

Amidst the unverified claims of the coach trying to sabotage Shedeur, there have been some calls for Stefanski to be fired. “The Media calling Stefanski out for sabotaging Shedeur Sanders w/ intent to harm. But, too scared to call for the obvious solution, Fire Kevin Stefanski!,” one person said on X.

“Kevin Stefanski needs fired!!! Especially after the DeShaun Watson debacle, how soon we forget!!! His name needs to be the headline, not Shedeur!!!,” another commented. “Fire Kevin Stefanski,” another account simply exclaimed.

The coach also responded to the theories circulating about his treatment of Sanders, saying “I don't concern myself with outside types of things, but I'm committed to his development just like all of our rookies.” The video was shared by a News 5 Cleveland reporter.

Shedeur Sanders is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, and was picked by the Browns on day 3 of the drafting process. Notably, there have been no official announcement from Cleveland Browns about any intention to fire Stefanski.