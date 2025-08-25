Shedeur Sanders' comment on Tyler Huntley resurfaces amid Browns' big QB decision

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday announced their trimmed 53-man squad for the NFL Regular Season 2025. The exclusion of one name, in particular, in the already-plagued QB depth chart of the Browns surprised many. Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley.(AP)

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Browns are releasing their only Pro-Bowl QB, Tyler Huntley. Surprising many, Kevin Stefanski picked only of Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 53-man squad for the upcoming season.

Much like the fans, Browns rookie star would also likely be surprised by the Browns' decision. 27-year-old Huntley was the only QB on the Browns roster who had been voted into the Pro Bowl. After the win, reporters spoke to Shedeur Sanders in the dressing room.

Sanders was asked about what he has learnt from Huntley so far. And the youngest Sanders had only good words to say about Huntley.

"I'm blessed for him to be here, regardless of whether he's here or not, Sanders said. "Come Monday, come Tuesday, or if any of us here or not, come the weekday. But I'm definitely thankful and blessed that he was able to come in my life and teach me great lessons."

Dillon Gabriel or Joe Flacco: Who starts QB for the Browns?

Given that the Browns have decided to part ways with Huntley, it seems that the primary QB options for coach Kevin Stefanski for the 2025 season will be Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco, with Sanders filling in as QB3.