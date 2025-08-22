Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel open up about scandalous beef; here's what happened

Dillon Gabriel's remark about ‘entertainers’ and ‘players’ is not dying down, at least with the press. However, now both Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders – fellow Cleveland Browns teammate at whom the comment was perceived to be directed – have addressed the supposed beef brewing between the two. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are quarterbacks for Cleveland Browns.(AP)

What Shedeur Sanders said

Speaking to the press, Sanders said he didn't pay much heed to it and ‘at this point’ he felt, 'words' could not do ‘anything’ to him. “He came up to me on the plane…”, Sanders explained, stating how Gabriel set the record straight with him. With a smile on his face, Sanders continued “regardless of whatever it was,” he didn't let anything affect him.

He is then asked on camera if he ‘believed’ teammate Gabriel. Sanders replies ‘I feel like you’re tryin' to start something there', referring to the person asking the question perhaps attempting to stoke rumors of the beef between the Browns teammates.

The clip was shared by ESPN's Cleveland Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. Gabriel and Sanders are both quarterbacks for Cleveland Browns.

Dillon Gabriel's comment, and how the ‘beef’ started

It all began during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Gabriel debuted as the quarterback. During an in-game remark, he said “Yeah, it's just part of it. You know, there's entertainers and there's competitors, and I totally understand that. But my job is to compete. And that's what I'm focused on doing.”

The ‘entertainers’ remark was perceived by those online to be a dig at Sanders – son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders – who was selected two rounds after Gabriel, but has been more in the spotlight.

Since then, Gabriel has clarified that his remarks were aimed at the media – who he wanted to label 'entertainers' and not Sanders.

“Yeah, first off, I'm all about our team and each other. I would never make that [comment about Sanders] and I've said it before that's why it's interesting, but for me I've explained it entertainers are you all, competitor, that's what I am, and all my teammates and we both have jobs to do, so that's it,” he said.

Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and, as per ESPN, Sanders is expected to play.