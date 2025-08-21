Shedeur Sanders injury update: Browns fans get positive news; Kenny Pickett development follows

Shedeur Sanders might just be preparing to boost the Cleveland Browns' depth chart for Week 1. The rookie, who threw two touchdown passes in the preseason opener at Carolina, will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury. The team's other rookie, Dillon Gabriel, will start instead. However, Browns fans got a positive update on Wednesday when Sanders came to the field to practice. Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline in the second half during the preseason game between Browns and Philadelphia Eagles (Getty Images via AFP)

The Browns have named Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter, an expected update. However, one question lingers - who is his No 2 backup? The team has listed Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for their depth chart - in this order.

But Pickett's lack of playtime could mean a promotion for Gabriel and Sanders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Pickett, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, will not play in the preseason finale vs the Los Angeles Rams.

“[Pickett is] continuing to progress. He's doing everything in his power to get back out there ASAP. ... He's fine. A lot of this is just getting some guys ready who are playing on Saturday. Kenny's not playing Saturday so just getting more walkthrough-type reps," the coach said.

Stefanski seemed positive about Sanders. However, he did not reveal any specifics. “[Sanders is] doing more, and then the (next) part is just to find out how he comes out of today, how he felt. We'll know more both after practice and then know more tomorrow morning.”

Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur, who is the son of legendary coach Deion Sanders, will, however, face some competition from Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel was selected 94th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after putting up big numbers at three college stops: UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. The 24-year-old said earlier this week that he won't overthink it if he starts against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"I try to just stay in the moment. I'll look forward to that moment once it comes and be right where my feet are," Gabriel said. "The best competitors know how to stay present and be themselves by competing at a high level one play at a time."

Gabriel completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 18,722 yards with 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions across 64 games in college from 2019-24. He rushed for 1,209 yards and 33 scores.