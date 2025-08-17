Shedeur Sanders' 5-word response after Dillon Gabriel starts Eagles game, 'I'll be...'

After a stellar show in the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the game against the Philadelphia Browns on Saturday owing to an oblique injury he picked up in practice this week. As Dillon Gabriel took his place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sanders seemed keen to be back and continue the form he showed in Week 1 of preseason. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The quarterback had an informal char with Browns announcer Chris Rose and Joe Thomas before the Eagles game. He reacted to Dillon Gabriel starting in his place. Despite the setback, Sanders said that he is keen to be back and doing all he can to make that happen.

Ahead of the start of the regular season in September, he reportedly said: “I'll be back very soon.” Rose described his interaction with Sanders which reportedly took place after they ran into each other in the hotel.

“Ran into Shedeur at the hotel today. He said, ‘Don’t lose that energy. Don’t lose that passion. I’ll be back very soon,'” Rose said in the Browns' pregame broadcast.

Shedeur Sanders Injury Update

23-year-old Shedeur Sanders, drafted by the Cleveland Browns from Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 NFL draft, started the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and led them to a 30-10 victory. His performance was particularly impressive as he racked in 14 passes for 138 yards to go with two touchdowns.

However, he had a setback in training on Wednesday, August 13, after suffering an oblique injury during practice. ESPN Adam Schefter reported that Sanders picked up the injury while throwing in the early part of Browns' Wednesday practice.

"Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing during the early portion of practice today, and was held out for the rest of the session," he wrote. The Cleveland Browns have not provided a timeline for his return, as of this writing.