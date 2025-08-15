Isaiah Bond x Shedeur Sanders loading: Browns make massive move after sexual assault case relief

Isaiah Bond announced that he will be joining Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns after his sexual assault case was dismissed on Thursday. The team is yet to make a formal announcement. This comes after the assault case against the former Texas WR was no-billed, and he faces no further criminal charges, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. Isaiah Bond will join Shedeur Sanders at the Cleveland Browns(AFP)

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter," Willis said in a statement.

Read More: Brian Flores vs NFL racism row: Why Vikings coordinator, other coaches are going to trial

Isaiah Bond announces Browns deal

Bond announced that Cleveland has given him ‘the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL’.

“Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream,” he said in a statement.

The 21-year-old addressed the allegations against him.

Read More: Rashee Rice NFL disciplinary hearing: Date, impact on Kansas City Chiefs and more

“I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith. On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today.”

"I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."

Bond played for Texas in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. The now-Browns star spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns.