From gifting jersey to mom to getting waived for punching Bills TE: A look at Shilo Sanders' NFL journey so far

Shilo Sanders has been waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than 24 hours after he was ejected from a preseason game against Buffalo Bills, for throwing a punch, Associated Press reported. Shilo and his brother Shedeur Sanders had livestreamed the three-day draft on Twitch, and while Shedeur was picked by Cleveland Browns on day 3, Shilo was going undrafted. (AP)

The official cuts of the teams have not been announced yet.

Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, was battling for a spot in the Bucs' roster, after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for father – Coach Prime. However, his short stint now appears to be over.

Highest to lowest: Shilo Sanders' journey so far

This is when he fired his father as his agent, and went with Drew Rosenhaus. Soon after, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came calling. After Shilo made his debut against Tennessee Titans on August 11 – a game they won 27-9 – he wanted to give his jersey to his dad as a sentimental gesture. However, Coach Prime refused.

Shilo, as per ESPN, said “He didn’t want it. Cause, you know, he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more… I’m gonna give it to my mom though. Shout out to my mom for coming. She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur’s game, and then went to my game. So, you have my jersey."

“I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want that,” The Sporting News also reported him say. However, his mother – Pilar – was more than happy with the gesture. “WOW! @shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is!,” she gushed.

However, despite Shilo having a promising start with the Bucs this preseason, the end did not quite go to plan, and during yesterday's 23-19 loss to Buffalo, he threw a punch at Zach Davidson. He was immediately ejected, with Buccaneers' coach Todd Bowles saying “You can't throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time. You gotta grow from that."

Shilo, who is now 25, has an uphill battle to make the roster, though agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey expressed hope that he'd get claimed on waivers, ESPN reported.