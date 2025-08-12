Why Deion Sanders didn't accept son Shilo's debut NFL game jersey

Shilo Sanders made his Pro Football Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders proud with a 27-9 win over the Tennessee Titans as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a sentimental gesture, Shilo wished to hand over his game-worn jersey to his dad. But when the latter refused to accept it, it came as a shock to the expectant son. Deion Sanders smiles before speaking about his journey in beating bladder cancer during a press conference on July 28.(AP)

“He didn’t want it,” Shilo Sanders said, as reported by ESPN. “Cause, you know, he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more… I’m gonna give it to my mom though. Shout out to my mom for coming. She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur’s game, and then went to my game. So, you have my jersey.”

Shilo's mother, Pilar, however, didn't have any reservations about accepting her son's first NFL game jersey. Not only did she accept it, she also wrote an elaborate Instagram post commemorating the moment.

“WOW! @shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is!" Pilar Sanders wrote.

"We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is - moms you understand! l LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!”, she added.

Fans react

Fans and followers of Pilar took to her comments section to express their love for the mother-son duo.

“Real mom things!!! Didn’t miss a game and made it for both boys Shiloh has the biggest heart ” a fan commented.

“you have the sweetest mama , that’s a blessing you did an excellent job,” another fan expressed.

“He is my favorite and so deserves this!!!” wrote a user.

“Awwwwwww!!!!! I'm crying too....this is so beautiful ” another fan opined.

By Stuti Gupta