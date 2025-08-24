Deion Sanders posts cryptic quote from Bible after Shilo's ejection, Shedeur's sacks: 'My enemies…'

Deion Sanders' family did not have a good day at the NFL Preseason Week 3 on Saturday. Coach Prime is surely a proud father that his two sons are in the NFL. But Saturday was a day he would like to forget. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders directs players during an NCAA college football practice Thursday, Aug. 14.(AP)

The first to embarrass Coach Prime was Shedeur Sanders, his quarterback son who plays for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie was sacked five times in the game against the Los Angeles Rams. He managed only 14 yards with no touchdown, as Dillon Gabriel shone in Browns' win.

Then it was Shilo's' turn. Shilo Sanders took the field today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Buffalo Bills, but the rookie safety was ejected after he punched the Bills' backup TE, Zach Davidson.

Amid that, Deion Sanders made a cryptic post on X - a quote from the Bible - which many interpreted as Sanders' reaction to his son's actions in the NFL Preseason Week 3.

“From my earliest youth my enemies have persecuted me, but they have never defeated me.” Coach Prime wrote, quoting Psalms 129:2.

Deion Sanders Advice To His Sons

The Sanders family is one of the well-known families in the Pro-Football and one bad day for Shedeur and Shilo is not going to change that. As both his sons fight for a place in the roster of their respective teams, the NFL Hall of Famer college coaching star had some word of advice to his young sons, just as they kickstart their NFL career.

Coach Prime spoke to Bleacher Report for an interview and revealed what he expects of his sons in the NFL.

"My deal with my kids is that they don't have to be the best, but they do have to give their best," he said. "They've always been very mature, and they're very understanding of the times and what they're up against. I'm truly excited to see them overcome all the adversity and for them to shine."