Shilo Sanders punch row: Bucs star's 'violent' history, security guard incident surface after ejection

Shilo Sanders being ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night, August 23, has led to an old incident with a security guard and other instances of alleged violence being discussed again. Sanders is battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado. The son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was also penalized for pass interference earlier in the game. Shilo Sanders' 'violent' history, security guard incident surface after ejection (Photo by Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“You can’t throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, according to the Associated Press. “You gotta grow from that.”

Shilo Sanders’ history of alleged violence

When Sanders was just 15 years old, a former security guard at his school in Dallas alleged that Sanders assaulted him in 2015, leaving him with severe permanent injuries. The man, John Darjean, sued Sanders in 2016, seeking damages. Sanders, however, claimed it was self-defense, and went on to file counterclaims in response. Darjean won a default judgement of $11.89m in 2022 when Sanders failed to appear at the trial.

Sanders later filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the hopes of getting the debt wiped away in a discharge. His attorneys said he wants to “get a fresh start in life,” according to talksport.com.

Sanders was previously also accused of slapping teammate Cormani McClain. Athlon Sports Colorado beat writer Steve Corder detailed in one of his articles how McClain and others endured toxicity.

"Cormani was taking a lot of heat from everyone," a former player told Corder. "At the same time Coach Prime was saying he was in the doghouse and needed to improve, Cormani was getting bullied by Shilo (Sanders). After the Oregon State game, Shilo slapped him several times, which left Cormani screaming 'I'm going to kill you' repeatedly. After that, you could tell he wasn’t mentally there. It’s hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field."

However, some players and Deion Sanders reportedly dismissed these allegations against Sanders, claiming they were exaggerated or false.