Kenny Pickett to Raiders: Who won, who lost? feat. Shedeur Sanders, Geno Smith, Dillon Gabriel

Kenny Pickett has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will back up Geno Smith. He is leaving a quarterback-heavy Cleveland Browns set-up, where Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will be fighting for one spot. Tyler Huntley was released earlier this week. The Browns, in return for Pickett, get a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. Kenny Pickett was traded by the Cleveland Browns on Monday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

For Pickett, this is the third major trade over 12 months. He won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He was traded to Cleveland in March for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

The 20th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft, Pickett, suffered a hamstring injury in July and did not participate in the preseason. Coach Kevin Stefanski had said he expected the 27-year-old to be available for Cleveland’s September 7 opener against Cincinnati.

Kenny Pickett trade breakdown - Who won, who lost?

The move reshapes the quarterback rooms for both Raiders and the Browns, with ripple effects for veterans and rookies alike, including Geno Smith, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

Who won?

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders land a reliable backup in Pickett, who brings 25 career starts and a 15-10 record. With 4,765 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions on a 62.6% completion rate, the former Eagles QB offers stability behind Geno Smith, who was signed in the offseason to lead the Raiders’ offense.

With O’Connell sidelined and rookie Cam Miller deemed unready by Carroll, Pickett’s experience fills a critical gap for a team opening its season at New England on September 7.

Kenny Pickett: At 27, Pickett gets a fresh start in Las Vegas after a whirlwind 18 months that saw him traded from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and then to Cleveland. While he’s unlikely to unseat Smith, Pickett’s role as a proven backup keeps him relevant in the NFL, with a chance to step in if Smith struggles or gets injured.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders: The Browns’ decision to trade Pickett signals trust in their rookie quarterbacks. Gabriel, a third-round pick, and Sanders, a fifth-round selection, now have a clear path to back up Flacco.

Who lost?

Aidan O’Connell: The Raiders’ former backup takes the biggest hit. After starting 17 games over two seasons, including seven in 2024 (1,612 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions), O’Connell’s injury and the subsequent acquisition of Pickett jeopardize his role. Even when healthy, he may struggle to reclaim the No 2 spot.

Tyler Huntley: Released by Cleveland on Sunday, Huntley’s chances of returning to the Browns’ roster are uncertain. The trade of Pickett suggests the team is prioritizing its rookies, leaving the veteran quarterback in limbo as he seeks a new opportunity.