Terry McLaurin agrees to $96 million 3-year contract extension with Commanders: Report

In a major breakthrough, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has reached a three-year, up to $96 million contract extension with the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported on Monday. Agents Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura informed reporter Adam Schefter that the latest decision will end a contract stalemate and put him in uniform as the side gears up to face the New York Giants in the regular season opener. Under the latest deal, the 29-year-old is believed to have received a $30 million signing bonus. Terry McLaurin has finally reached an extension agreement with the Washington Commanders.(File/AP)

Why Terry McLaurin matters for Washington Commanders?

Commanders, which is aiming to build on the breakout rookie campaign of quarterback Jayden Daniels, will see McLaurin's retention as a big relief. During the last season, McLaurin served as the key target for Daniels, who bagged the Rookie of the Year honors, besides finishing 7th in MVP voting, Yahoo! Sports reported.

In total, Daniels had 25 touchdown passes, which included 13 by McLaurin. According to ESPN, McLaurin and the management were at odds over his value ever since they started discussing the deal during the offseason. He became a part of the side as the third-round pick in 2019. For five consecutive seasons, he has moved past the 1,000-yard mark.

The deal comes after McLaurin had shown his frustration over not receiving a speedy extension during the July 15 press conference. Later on, he was fined $200,000 for four days as he did not report to camp. In May, he was handed a $104,768 fine after he missed the mandatory three-day minicamp.

As he started reporting, McLaurin got included in the physically unable to perform list. The team stated that he could not play due to an ankle injury, which he suffered towards the end of the 2024 season. On August 16, he got activated from the list.

What problems did Terry McLaurin and Commanders face earlier?

On July 31, the NFL star had requested a trade - a decision which was not being considered by the team.

ESPN's report states that a major issue between them was McLaurin's age, as the player will be 31 years old when the extension of his contract starts. This is the age when the performance of receivers usually starts to decline.

Apart from McLaurin, Washington is also looking forward to extensions for several of its key players next offseason. Among these are Laremy Tunsil, Frankie Luvu, and others.

