Brian Robinson trade: Washington Commanders hint at major Jacory Croskey-Merritt update

The Washington Commanders are reportedly "shopping" running back Brian Robinson Jr to teams ahead of the start of the NFL regular season in September, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday. The deal for the 26-year-old comes amid an impressive show by rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the NFL preseason. Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (32) works out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10.(AP)

"The Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL. The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract," Schultz wrote in a post on X.'

However, as soon as the news of Brian Robinson Jr's potential trade dropped, all the buzz on social media seemed to be about rookie RB Jason Croskey-Merritt, who impressed immensely in the NFL pre-season after being drafted by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft as 245th overall pick.

Jason Croskey-Merritt went straight into the Commanders squad for the first preseason game against the Patriots. He had 7 carries for 24 yards and 1 reception for 8 yards, impressing the Commanders fans.

The fans now believe the franchise hierarchy is also impressed with the performance of Croskey-Merritt, so much so that they are ready to trade Brian Robinson Jr out of Washington.

"The Commanders are shopping Brian Robinson for a trade… and now everyone is talking about Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but wait… I gave you him as a Fantasy Football Sleeper in JUNE??," John Frascella, a Fantasy Football Expert, wrote.

"It was @mtrobbins1 who was the first person to tell me about Jacory Croskey-Merritt," Fantasy Football podcaster Michael Hauff said. “Looks like he’s about to become a thing with Brian Robinson being shopped.”

"Going to be throwing more late round darts on Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler," NFL Analyst Michael F Florio said.

During the preseason, Commanders starter RB Brian Robinson Jr and backup Austin Ekeler were resting, leaving Jacory Croskey-Merritt to compete for the RB3 spot with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez. Though the Pro Football Network lists Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the Commanders' RB4, there is a feeling it could soon change for him.